Shaker Financial Services Has Increased By $3.08 Million Its Source Cap (SOR) Stake; CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (CHJTF) Shorts Decreased By 0.75%

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Source Cap Inc (SOR) stake by 280.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 85,678 shares as Source Cap Inc (SOR)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 116,209 shares with $4.18M value, up from 30,531 last quarter. Source Cap Inc now has $301.81M valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 893 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CHJTF) had a decrease of 0.75% in short interest. CHJTF’s SI was 3.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.75% from 3.17M shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 22 days are for CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CHJTF)’s short sellers to cover CHJTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Finished Drugs, Antibiotics, Vitamin C, and Caffeine and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers finished drugs, such as NBP series used for acute ischemic stroke; Oulaining series primarily for the treatment of mild to moderate memory and mental impairment resulting from vascular dementia, senile dementia, and brain trauma; Xuanning series to treat hypertension and angina pectoris; Duomeisu, a chemotherapy drug for lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and ovarian and breast cancer; Jinyouli for the prevention of leucopenia and infection induced by chemotherapy; Ailineng for nerve glioma and brain metastases, and adjuvant treatment of malignant pleural and peritoneal effusion; and Nuolining, a small molecule targeted cancer drug.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt stake by 66,856 shares to 51,588 valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Tax Advantaged Div Gr (JTD) stake by 99,348 shares and now owns 280,734 shares. Aberdeen Income Cr Strategie was reduced too.

