Shaker Financial Services Has Increased Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Holding; Indus Capital Partners Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) stake by 38.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 29,791 shares as Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 107,848 shares with $1.62M value, up from 78,057 last quarter. Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T now has $565.52M valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 43,616 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 64.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 107,604 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 59,096 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 166,700 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $222.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 4.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.16% less from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Robinson Cap Mgmt has 0.24% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 48,635 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 20,173 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 613,671 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 20,739 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 0% stake. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 6,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Advsrs Ltd stated it has 477,925 shares. Guggenheim Limited reported 275,519 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Bancshares Of America De has 300,250 shares. Fiera Capital Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 17,596 shares. 270,548 are owned by First Foundation Advsrs. City owns 2,528 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT) stake by 107,133 shares to 18,895 valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Vance Sr Fltng Rte Tr (EFR) stake by 34,319 shares and now owns 16,848 shares. Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) was reduced too.

