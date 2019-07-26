Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 9.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock rose 0.64%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 714,000 shares with $6.90 million value, down from 790,600 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.89 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) stake by 68.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 109,849 shares with $752,000 value, down from 348,207 last quarter. Sprott Focus Tr Inc now has $186.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 33,452 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Hrt owns 0.06% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 41,222 shares. Cohen & Steers has 8.42M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Automobile Association accumulated 232,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited stated it has 1.19 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 136,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Aperio Lc accumulated 286,661 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 535,855 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 274,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 25,980 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 100,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 254,066 shares and now owns 680,000 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

