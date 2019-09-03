Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased By $1.52 Million Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding; Logan Capital Management Lifted Masimo Com (MASI) Position

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 50.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 151,850 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 150,537 shares with $1.57 million value, down from 302,387 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $257.03 million valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 112,407 shares traded or 66.10% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc increased Masimo Corp Com (MASI) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc acquired 2,231 shares as Masimo Corp Com (MASI)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 76,435 shares with $10.57M value, up from 74,204 last quarter. Masimo Corp Com now has $8.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 184,842 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Floating Rate Trust declares $0.0625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “InspireMD Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:NSPR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Drilling to recommence at Pyramid Hill Gold Project in late September – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GCP Applied Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudflare Announces New Board Members – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 364,687 shares. Round Table Limited Co reported 13,149 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advisors Oh has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 0% or 2,028 shares. Stifel accumulated 40,963 shares. Capital Investment Limited has 465,089 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 150,537 were accumulated by Shaker Limited Liability Company. Fiera Capital owns 11,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford And Communications invested in 550,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) stake by 122,186 shares to 420,635 valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc stake by 117,583 shares and now owns 172,685 shares. Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $18000 highest and $155 lowest target. $168.33’s average target is 9.84% above currents $153.25 stock price. Masimo Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of MASI in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,040 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 65,456 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 18,004 shares. 12,079 are owned by Twin Tree L P. Ameriprise holds 0.05% or 817,166 shares. Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,600 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt stated it has 15,350 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 8,647 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York holds 55,190 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ajo LP accumulated 33,761 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 92,615 shares. Shell Asset Management Company has invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Masimo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MASI) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Masimo (MASI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity Acquires WageWorks, To Make Notable Investments – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo’s SpHb CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,816 shares to 180,449 valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 25,606 shares and now owns 116,980 shares. Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) was reduced too.