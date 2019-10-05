Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding by $364,570; Loews (L) Holder Yakira Capital Management Decreased Stake by $810,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 38,398 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 53,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $293 Million For The First Quarter Of 2018; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 114,080 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 150,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 129,282 shares traded or 97.53% up from the average. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 157,066 shares to 184,066 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 271,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Dow 30 Dyn Overwrite.

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Time to Stop Sleeping on Alpha Investment Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hilton Grand Vacations to explore sale – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Battle Of Trafalgar And The Failure Of Portfolio Theory – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 8,900 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 392,209 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 513,740 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Mariner Invest Grp Limited Liability reported 22,189 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Financial Svcs Lc reported 0.63% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 53,100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 142,560 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 495,786 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Stifel holds 31,993 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com invested in 0.01% or 550,936 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 42,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Gradient Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loews: Discounted High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “L BRANDS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $183.33M for 20.49 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares to 31,850 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 349,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).