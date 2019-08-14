Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Its First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Stake as Stock Price Were Volatile; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 1,991 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 283,976 shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 122,186 shares to 420,635 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 96,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Shaker Serv Limited stated it has 1.23% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 2,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 197,018 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors Inc holds 508,503 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 15,700 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Llc. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 3,470 shares. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 529,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 9,572 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 670,045 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Morgan Stanley has 1.17 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Enterprise Serv Corporation holds 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 510 shares.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 68,073 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).