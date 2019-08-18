Shaker Financial Services Has Cut Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Holding by $1.30 Million; Caprock Group Cut Cme Group (CME) Holding by $420,496; Stock Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.86; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 13/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE CME’S INTERNATIONAL REVENUE BY OVER 35 PCT-CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – CME Group to Present Scholarships to 25 Chicago STAR Scholar Graduates at Second Annual STAR Partnership Mayor Award Luncheon; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 61,693 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 343,923 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 405,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 153,286 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 243,558 shares to 578,633 shares, valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advisors stated it has 0.75% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Axa has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The California-based Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.13% or 166,594 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 5,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 76,221 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Missouri-based Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Castleark Ltd Co reported 143,686 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 197,482 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Limited Liability Com reported 14,100 shares. Cap Ok has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 97,713 shares. Contravisory Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 280 shares. Principal Financial Gru has 507,975 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Company Limited Liability has invested 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 73,357 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 13,356 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank owns 13,300 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 6.20M shares. Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 47,544 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 1,800 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 12,701 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore & Company has 0.06% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 879,346 shares. 200 are held by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII) by 23,518 shares to 200,770 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 112,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).