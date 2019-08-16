Shaker Financial Services Has Cut First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Holding by $507,675; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Position in Pool (POOL) Trimmed by $47.56 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 29,981 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.14M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 191,691 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp reported 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 88,999 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Florida-based Polen Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,816 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,933 shares. 656,889 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Company Ma. Brinker Capital Inc owns 10,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mai Capital reported 5,395 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 270,180 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $52.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.67 million for 27.27 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Got FOMO? Americans Spend More in Summer – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Things You Didn’t Know About NIO – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pool Corp. Overcomes Weather Issues to Snare Record Results – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) news were published by: Usatoday.com which released: “Explaining why he didn’t cancel rally, Trump falsely says NYSE opened day after 9/11 – USA TODAY” on October 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.285 Per Share – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: March 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 120,257 shares to 173,736 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) by 82,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,150 shares, and has risen its stake in European Equity Fund (EEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment owns 247,310 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 15,700 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com owns 31,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 670,045 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 9,572 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Asset Mgmt owns 291,434 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 197,018 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 3,470 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). 700 are held by Regions. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 268,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Svcs Ltd Liability has 1.23% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA).