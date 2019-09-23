Shaker Financial Services Has Boosted Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $1.10 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Lindsell Train LTD Lowered Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.47 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 84,871 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 362,515 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05 million, up from 277,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 89,307 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 2.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Cap Management Lc owns 5,188 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 75,248 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 3,256 shares. Citizens Northern Corp holds 1.88% or 24,211 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Management Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky-based Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru has invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,899 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Filament Lc owns 4,701 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors holds 70,330 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 27,410 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Moreover, Lindsell Train Limited has 12.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Milestone Group Incorporated owns 2,158 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com holds 43,145 shares. Mai Cap has 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,134 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Amgen, Apache, Chewy, Clorox, Concho Resources, Disney, Edwards Lifesciences, Occidental and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 1.21M shares to 7.17 million shares, valued at $518.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 282,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) by 140,955 shares to 44,742 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 47,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,166 shares, and cut its stake in Clough Global Divnd And Inc (GLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Cap Management accumulated 0.48% or 175,827 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 1,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 305,372 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has 95,774 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 755,287 shares. St James Inv Co Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 535 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 632,965 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 141,526 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 132,450 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 11,536 shares.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.27 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2017. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.