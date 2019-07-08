Shaker Financial Services Has Boosted Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position by $759,122; Albert D Mason Has Trimmed Its Position in Realty Income Corp. (O) by $332,150 as Stock Price Declined

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.2. About 393,622 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 147,808 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Grp Inc invested in 5,746 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Inc has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 0% or 11,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx reported 11,384 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.34M are owned by Raymond James & Assocs. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 52 shares stake. Reilly Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,543 shares stake. Creative Planning accumulated 12,631 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 1,041 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Assocs. Bartlett & Co Lc holds 0% or 7,913 shares in its portfolio. 78,849 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Com. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 2.59% or 402,473 shares.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of April 30, 2016 – PR Newswire” on May 23, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of October 31, 2016 – PR Newswire” published on November 28, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2018. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Small-Cap Bear Is Here – What Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of March 31, 2017 – PR Newswire” with publication date: April 27, 2017.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) by 59,511 shares to 524,926 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,235 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Alcentra Gbl Cr Inco.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34M for 21.67 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank reported 5,262 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 17,205 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited reported 10,017 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth has 14,672 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 10,045 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 0.01% or 910 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,823 shares. Natixis has invested 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% or 166,125 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 136,354 shares. Provident Investment reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Da Davidson & has invested 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Toth Advisory Corp has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 1,200 shares.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income sees strong pipeline, international expansion – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: Watch Out Below – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income – A Great, But Overpriced Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.