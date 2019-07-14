Shaker Financial Services Decreased Stake in Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) by $1.43 Million; As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed by $1.69 Million Its Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 42,651 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 24,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,496 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.06 million, down from 284,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 168,294 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $756,283 activity. 10,000 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR.

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85M for 21.80 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

