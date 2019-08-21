Shaker Financial Services Decreased Its First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Stake as Share Value Were Volatile; King Luther Capital Management Raised Its Fmc (FMC) Position by $4.48 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 5,934 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 58,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 108,299 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 15,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Invesco holds 333,040 shares. 12,069 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards Com accumulated 6,757 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shaker Fin Ser Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 161,342 shares. 670,045 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com. Regions Finance has 700 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 37,749 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% or 9,572 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 268,672 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Raymond James Tru Na reported 23,109 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated has 0.03% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Ent Fincl Corporation owns 510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Amern Invs Inc (NYSE:GAM) by 16,965 shares to 81,392 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 245,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 36,534 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,249 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 32,511 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,500 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,156 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,039 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Cleararc has 0.05% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,197 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 48,297 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

