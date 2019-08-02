Shaker Financial Services Cut Position in First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) by $507,675 as Share Price Were Volatile; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $335.68. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.83. About 6,428 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,302 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 291,434 shares. Morgan Stanley has 1.17 million shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Stifel Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). 268,672 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Pnc Financial Ser Inc holds 2,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Finance reported 0% stake. Virtu Finance Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 508,503 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp reported 247,310 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Fincl Service owns 510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 9,572 shares. 161,342 were reported by Shaker Fincl Serv Ltd. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.01% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 3,470 shares.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) by 245,768 shares to 330,058 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in European Equity Fund (EEA) by 91,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 675 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 2,566 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 875 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Company owns 2,106 shares. Jane Street Group Limited owns 259,473 shares. American State Bank owns 1.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,668 shares. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.03% or 740 shares. Winfield Assocs, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,705 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 23,359 shares. Webster Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,109 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 0.12% or 4,295 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security reported 5,929 shares. Art Lc has 19,114 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Condor Mgmt owns 7,239 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.