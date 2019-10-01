Shaker Financial Services Cut Its Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped By $7.27 Million Its Cyrusone (CONE) Stake

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) stake by 24.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 36,457 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 114,080 shares with $1.22M value, down from 150,537 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate Tr now has $260.25 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 57,605 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Marlowe Partners Lp increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 165.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp acquired 127,569 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 204,743 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 77,174 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 987,212 shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Franklin Unvl Tr (NYSE:FT) stake by 172,543 shares to 218,120 valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) stake by 95,242 shares and now owns 314,392 shares. Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 2,028 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Citigroup stated it has 40 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 12,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 313 shares. 513,740 were accumulated by Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 25,431 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Saba Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.82 million shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 8,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 2,568 shares. 1,469 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. 136,615 were accumulated by Sit Associate. Zazove Assoc Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 500,000 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

