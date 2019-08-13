Shaker Financial Services Cut Its First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Position by $507,675; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Humana Com Stk (HUM) Position by $2.66 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 12,432 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $303.67. About 511,348 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Humana AB held on 16 May 2018; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

