Shaker Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Source Cap (SOR); Eaton Plc F (ETN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Boosted Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 862,672 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 10,299 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,606 shares. First City owns 15,665 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr holds 0.37% or 56,701 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.62M shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 9,447 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 81,598 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 16,923 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp owns 289,789 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 142,364 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.38% or 22,100 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 0.11% stake. 987 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And Communication. Howe And Rusling stated it has 71,426 shares. 9,405 were reported by Spc Financial. Canandaigua Natl Financial Bank Co reported 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Citigroup owns 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 981 shares. Ami Inv Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Us State Bank De stated it has 1,316 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 169,644 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) or 61,959 shares. California-based Intersect Capital Limited Com has invested 1.01% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 40 are owned by Johnson. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 21,345 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 65 shares. Raymond James Fin Inc has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 16,656 shares. 1.53 million were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors.

