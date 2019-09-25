Shaker Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in Source Cap (SOR); Tekne Capital Management Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 20,392 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 136,601 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 116,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 17,427 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.40 million shares or 73.02% less from 5.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading has 7,300 shares. M&R Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Rivernorth Management Limited Liability Company reported 22,709 shares. Us National Bank De holds 716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cohen Mngmt has 9,574 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 116 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr holds 52,731 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 71,724 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advsrs Llc stated it has 29 shares. Moreover, Pecaut And Com has 2.51% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 60,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 983 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 20,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 38,968 shares to 129,337 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 47,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,166 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).

