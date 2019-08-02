Shaker Financial Services Boosted Holding in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by $2.22 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; Endurance Wealth Management Decreased Its Universal Display (OLED) Position by $736,136; Share Value Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 168,392 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.74M, down from 173,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.48. About 1.14M shares traded or 58.49% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Hancock John Invs Tr (JHI) by 292.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 147,879 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 198,354 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 50,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Hancock John Invs Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 1,279 shares traded. John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold JHI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 1.85 million shares or 16.35% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 112,331 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 24,232 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Ameriprise Financial owns 43,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 774 shares. Rmb Mngmt Lc owns 17,007 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 42,658 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,228 are owned by Robinson Capital Management Ltd Company. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 14,956 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) for 30,257 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.03% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 11,500 shares. Philadelphia Tru Co owns 40,313 shares. Shaker Services Lc stated it has 1.58% in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI). 1607 Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 0.64% or 744,206 shares in its portfolio.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN) by 160,506 shares to 227,736 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Intermediate High Inc Fd (CIF) by 260,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,719 shares, and cut its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Nottingham Advsr invested 0.18% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny holds 110,359 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Duncker Streett And has 0.06% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,600 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,400 shares. Kames Public Limited Liability stated it has 180,238 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 11,088 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 8,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 84,819 are owned by Int Gp. Fin Architects Incorporated has 100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares to 382,923 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).