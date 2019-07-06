Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

This is a contrast between Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Eateries and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack Inc. 56 5.38 N/A 0.48 125.66 Aramark 32 0.55 N/A 1.82 17.52

Table 1 demonstrates Shake Shack Inc. and Aramark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aramark appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shake Shack Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Shake Shack Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Aramark.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shake Shack Inc. and Aramark’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.2% Aramark 0.00% 17.1% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Shake Shack Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.43 beta. In other hand, Aramark has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shake Shack Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aramark is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Shake Shack Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aramark.

Analyst Ratings

Shake Shack Inc. and Aramark Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aramark 0 2 1 2.33

Shake Shack Inc.’s downside potential is -28.50% at a $52.6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Aramark’s potential downside is -14.62% and its consensus price target is $31. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aramark is looking more favorable than Shake Shack Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shake Shack Inc. and Aramark are owned by institutional investors at 99.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Shake Shack Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aramark has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shake Shack Inc. 3.22% 1.62% 15.98% 19.4% 4.9% 33.91% Aramark 4.53% 2.74% 1.98% -10.48% -16.13% 10.01%

For the past year Shake Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aramark.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Shake Shack Inc. beats Aramark.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, laundry and linen, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services for mining and oil operations; and concessions, banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.