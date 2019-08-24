Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Reaches $97.85 52-Week High; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed By $42.07 Million Its Aon Plc (AON) Stake

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) hit a new 52-week high and has $105.68 target or 8.00% above today’s $97.85 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.91B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $105.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $312.96 million more. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 691,194 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS ONLINE, NON-APP ORDERING IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Shake Shack Earnings: The Meat Is Under the Microscope — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Shake Shack: Wait for a ‘short-term pullback’ — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Belly Battle: Shake Shack, Weight Watchers, Blue Apron Go to War; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack 1Q Rev $99.1M; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS WINTER STORMS HURT RESULTS IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SEES TESTING SELF-ORDERING KIOSKS; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +1%; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK INC SHAK.N FY2018 REV VIEW $449.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 3.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd analyzed 247,452 shares as Aon Plc (AON)'s stock rose 7.70%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 5.97M shares with $1.02B value, down from 6.22M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $44.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $189.12. About 759,310 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.83 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 5.54% above currents $189.12 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Aon's Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Aon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire" on July 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Shake Shack has $9500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $68.89’s average target is -29.60% below currents $97.85 stock price. Shake Shack had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SHAK in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital maintained Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $47 target.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 188.17 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.