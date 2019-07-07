Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Reaches $73.57 52-Week High; SPOTLIGHT CAPITAL HOLDINGS (SLCH) Shorts Raised By 4500%

SPOTLIGHT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:SLCH) had an increase of 4500% in short interest. SLCH’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4500% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $0.0125 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) hit a new 52-week high and has $79.46 target or 8.00% above today’s $73.57 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.73 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $79.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $218.72M more. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 535,083 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 4.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 05/04/2018 – MarketWatch: EXCLUSIVE: By CHLOE, the vegan Shake Shack, receives $31 million investment to expand globally; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS LABOR COSTS WILL BE PRESSURED THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +1%; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS DIGITAL ORDERS ARE ABOUT 15% HIGHER THAN IN-STORE; 04/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK INC SHAK.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $38; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS IT RECENTLY BEGAN TESTING VEGGIE SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS ONLINE, NON-APP ORDERING IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 03/05/2018 – SHAK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C

More notable recent Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse positive on Shake Shack – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shake Shack: Overheated – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shake Shack Should Keep Chick’n Bites – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bears Beware, Shake Shack Has Significant Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. SHAK’s profit will be $8.18 million for 83.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Shake Shack Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.23% EPS growth.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 156.87 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

Among 4 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Shake Shack has $59 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.60’s average target is -28.50% below currents $73.57 stock price. Shake Shack had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 26.