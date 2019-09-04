Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Reaches $103.98 After 8.00% Up Move; Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Sentiment Is 2.67

Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.04, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 3 reduced and sold equity positions in Colony Bankcorp Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 1.32 million shares, up from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Colony Bankcorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.94% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $103.98. About 717,497 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK SEES TESTING SELF-ORDERING KIOSKS; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS DIGITAL ORDERS HAVE A HIGHER AVG CHECK; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS BEEF COSTS WERE HIGHER IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS ONLINE, NON-APP ORDERING IS COMING LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS WINTER STORMS HURT RESULTS IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 11/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK HOLDER GREEN REPORTS 10.26% STAKE VS 11.66% IN DEC; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack Sees 2018 Same-Shack Sales Flat to Up 1%; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack 1Q Rev $99.1M; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAW 4.2% DROP IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IN 1QThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $4.16 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $112.30 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SHAK worth $332.56 million more.

Analysts await Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SHAK’s profit will be $7.60M for 136.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Shake Shack Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Shake Shack has $9500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $71.86’s average target is -30.89% below currents $103.98 stock price. Shake Shack had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 199.96 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 722 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) has declined 1.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc

