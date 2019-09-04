Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Reaches $103.12 52-Week High; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID)’s Sentiment Is 0.42

The stock of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) hit a new 52-week high and has $112.40 target or 9.00% above today’s $103.12 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.12 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $112.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $371.07M more. The stock increased 6.06% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.12. About 646,362 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 20.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Shake Shack: Don’t Think ‘Cannibalization,’ Think Market Share — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – SHAK CEO RANDY GARUTTI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS DIGITAL ORDERS ARE ABOUT 15% HIGHER THAN IN-STORE; 05/04/2018 – MarketWatch: EXCLUSIVE: By CHLOE, the vegan Shake Shack, receives $31 million investment to expand globally; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS IT’S INVESTING IN DIGITAL INNOVATION; 03/05/2018 – SHAK: MOST NEW STORE OPENINGS WILL HAPPEN IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Moneyish: EXCLUSIVE: By CHLOE, the vegan Shake Shack, receives $31 million investment to expand globally; 08/03/2018 Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -3.33, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 12 sold and decreased equity positions in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 215,911 shares, down from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SHAK’s profit will be $7.60 million for 135.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Shake Shack Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.63% negative EPS growth.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 198.31 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 39,678 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $44.80 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 10,300 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc owns 43,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 5,390 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 43,071 shares.

