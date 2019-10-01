Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Comparison side by side

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) are two firms in the Specialty Eateries that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack Inc. 99 23.17 24.73M 0.48 154.26 Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 1.88 12.00

Table 1 demonstrates Shake Shack Inc. and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Shake Shack Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Shake Shack Inc. is presently more expensive than Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack Inc. 25,020,234.72% 6.4% 2.2% Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.4 beta indicates that Shake Shack Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc.’s 82.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Shake Shack Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Shake Shack Inc. and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack Inc. 0 6 3 2.33 Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shake Shack Inc. has a -16.47% downside potential and an average price target of $78.2.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Shake Shack Inc. shares and 17% of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Shake Shack Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 79.91% of Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shake Shack Inc. -0.27% 8.99% 22.39% 54.38% 20.52% 64.38% Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. 0.04% -5.76% -7.13% -17.38% 2.41% -12.91%

For the past year Shake Shack Inc. has 64.38% stronger performance while Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. has -12.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Shake Shack Inc. beats Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FlaniganÂ’s Enterprises, Inc. operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big DaddyÂ’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the FlaniganÂ’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service. As of October 01, 2016, it operated 25 units consisting of restaurants, package liquor stores, and combination restaurants/package liquor stores; owned 1 adult entertainment club; and franchised 5 units comprising 2 restaurants and 3 combination restaurants/package liquor stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.