Shah Capital Management Upped China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Position by $948,000; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Stock Price Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 34,234 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 8.42M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Gru reported 1.01M shares stake. 883,577 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,476 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nordea Inv Management holds 98,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Citigroup stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blair William & Commerce Il holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 86,093 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,411 shares. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 23,923 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 72,906 shares in its portfolio. Gramercy Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 782,679 shares. 15,114 are owned by Private Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “A Cheap Bullish Trade on Falling Oil Prices – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Oilwell Inks Deal to Sell 20K BOP to Transocean – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Offering of Notes NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.