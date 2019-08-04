Shah Capital Management Upped China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Position by $948,000 as Market Value Declined; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 103,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.75% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 2.10 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Names Aaron E. Alt CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 128,123 shares traded or 177.21% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Sally Beauty Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Election of Diana Ferguson to the Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 16, 2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) President & CEO Christian A. Brickman Bought $222,400 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Margins pressured at Sally Beauty Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,100 shares to 458,064 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,138 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Yuchai Launches China’s First Series of 10 Off-Road Tier 4 Engines – PR Newswire” published on October 31, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “China Yuchai International Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) a Good Stock For Value Investors? – Zacks.com” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “China Yuchai and Foton Form New Strategic Partnership – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.