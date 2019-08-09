Shah Capital Management Trimmed Its Avon Products (AVP) Holding by $4.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Gateway Advisory Has Trimmed Aes (AES) Stake as Shares Declined

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.375. About 1.69M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.56 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment lndustry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

