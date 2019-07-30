Shah Capital Management Trimmed By $7.44 Million Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding; Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 0.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 31,403 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 6.07 million shares with $248.43M value, up from 6.03 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $215.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 377,867 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Shah Capital Management decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) stake by 71.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as Deutsche Bank Ag (DB)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Shah Capital Management holds 371,868 shares with $3.02M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag now has $15.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 205,481 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – NET INCOME OF 120 MILLION EUROS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/05/2018 – Another Deutsche Bank Blunder Revealed: $30 Billion 2014 Gaffe; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S GNECH, NAIDOO, EDELMAN, ABBAS ARE SAID TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank cuts eight equities research positions in Dubai; 15/03/2018 – UK’S SFO – CHRISTIAN BITTAR, EX-DEUTSCHE BANK TRADER, PLEADED GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DEFRAUD IN CONNECTION WITH SFO’S INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS TAKEN STEPS TO PREVENT RECURRENCE; 23/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO NAME MICHELE TROGNI TO HEAD TECH PANEL; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank has no plans to pull out of Asian countries – CEO; 30/04/2018 – 32DI: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 483,602 shares to 1.66 million valued at $196.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 1.14M shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

