Shah Capital Management Stake In China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Was Increased; Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding Boosted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 44,705 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 18,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 87,940 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 69,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.38. About 116,822 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN

