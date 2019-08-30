Shah Capital Management Stake in Avon Products (AVP) Has Decreased by $4.23 Million; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $495,075

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $796,000, down from 10,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 136,170 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.09M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.48 million for 19.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More important recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mgmt Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Personal Financial Service has 0.04% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Snow Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,011 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 204,483 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Old Natl State Bank In reported 0.06% stake. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 25,537 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp has 807,399 shares. Logan Management stated it has 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Oakwood Ltd Ca owns 26,485 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). St Germain D J Com has 0.09% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,912 shares.