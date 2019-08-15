Shah Capital Management Raised China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake by $948,000; As Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Valuation Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 32,053 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.705. About 7.68 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 46,243 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $78.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 61,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Way William J.