Shah Capital Management Position in Gnc Holdings (GNC) Boosted by $2.03 Million as Share Price Declined; As Cms Energy (Call) (CMS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Cut Position

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.87M market cap company. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 2.59M shares traded or 73.97% up from the average. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 08/03/2018 – GNC Holdings Looks to Expand Reach in India; 09/05/2018 – GNC: VOTES RECEIVED TO DATE SHOW SUPPORT FOR SHARE ISSUANCE; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q Rev $607.5M; 22/05/2018 – GNC IN PACT WITH OPTERUS FOR STORE CLOUD SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – GNC-GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE EXPAND OF PRESENCE IN INDIA; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of GNC Holdings, Inc. Investors (GNC); 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.5%; 02/05/2018 – GNC ENCOURAGES HLDRS TO VOTE IN CONNECTION W/HAYAO INVESTMENT; 20/03/2018 – LONG GNC – UNDERVALUED; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (Call) (CMS) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 45,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 70,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 2.08M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: CMS chief criticizes Medicare drug payments for ‘perverse’ incentives; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 16/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Rocket Internet SE: Release of a capital market information; 19/04/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Serviceware SE: Publication of home country pursuant to Section 5 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 21/03/2018 – SunshineActSoftware.com Releases Integration Module to Automate and Simplify Open Payments Compliance with the CMS; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 27/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Drives Patient-Centered Care over Paperwork in Proposals to Modernize Medicare and Reduce Burden

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GNC Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GNC Updates Timing of Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $7,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GNC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inc stated it has 5,928 shares. Vanguard holds 0% or 3.55M shares. Barclays Pcl stated it has 120,189 shares. 51,999 are held by Amer Intl Gru. Next holds 0% or 100 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Company reported 104,285 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1.05 million were accumulated by Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation. Renaissance Lc accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.18 million shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Dc Ltd has 1.95% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 100,829 shares. 297,053 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Md. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 68,612 shares.

More important recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,394 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,468 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.07% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 17,142 were accumulated by American Century. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Next Finance Inc stated it has 4,380 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 788,740 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 71,912 are held by Cibc Ww Markets. Mackenzie Financial reported 26,448 shares. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,712 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. Synovus holds 608 shares. Citadel Limited Co accumulated 894,718 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 6,261 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.00 million for 20.82 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.