Shah Capital Management Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Lowered by $1.42 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Boosted by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 202,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 169,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 371,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. It closed at $8.07 lastly. It is down 38.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 14/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Hires in Geneva, Miami for Wealthy Latin Americans; 11/04/2018 – SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO – DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HK$10.60 FROM HK$9.40; 29/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SEES FLAT EQUITIES REV, MKT SHARE IN 2019 VS 2017; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Sam Wisnia is leaving Deutsche Bank; 11/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank Asset-Management IPO Pricing Values Unit at EUR6B-EUR7.2B; 23/03/2018 – SCHOELLER BLECKMANN SBOE.Vl : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 105 EUROS FROM 100 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK IS SAID TO CONSIDER MORE CUTS AT INVESTMENT BANK; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NAMES FRANK KUHNKE COO

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 54,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 20.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions

Shah Capital Management, which manages about $220.22 million and $180.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 384,533 shares to 434,533 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,456 shares to 75,432 shares, valued at $27.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 71,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,833 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Partners holds 0.03% or 8,521 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36.76 million shares. Kensico Management Corporation reported 3.16 million shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 507,402 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 1.01M shares or 2.28% of the stock. Private Cap Advsr has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Limited Liability Company owns 12,072 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc holds 297,089 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 56,729 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,198 are owned by Northstar Gp Inc. Campbell Newman Asset has 241,140 shares for 4.72% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assoc reported 56,163 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.48M shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).