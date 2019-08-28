Shah Capital Management Lowered Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position by $7.44 Million; Falcon Point Capital Has Upped Its Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Holding by $466,530

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 81,855 shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 499,706 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 30/03/2018 – Ex-UBS, Ex-Morgan Stanley Executives Also Nominated to Board; 12/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Important Notice to Securityholders; 27/03/2018 – Dealbook: Can Deutsche Bank Be Fixed?: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – BANK WILL BE UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF ITS GLOBAL EQUITIES BUSINESS WITH EXPECTATION OF REDUCING ITS PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Plans to Name Frank Kuhnke as COO; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Management Changes Were Approved by Supervisory Board Sunday Night; 11/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank CEO Planning for a Turnaround (Video); 08/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Christian Sewing to become new CEO of Deutsche Bank; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS RESULTS IN 2018 WILL REFLECT THE IMPACT OF THE AFOREMENTIONED ACTIONS, INCLUDING PLANNED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF UP TO €800M; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bearish Deutsche Bank Analyst Says There’s No Easy Path Forward – Benzinga” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank mulls forming `bad bank’: WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank – Once Bitten, Twice Shy – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: The Next Capital Raise Is Just A Matter Of Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Selling Shares of These 3 Underperforming Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “VvAA Groep BV to transform service experience and performance with Vonage’s NewVoiceMedia solution – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 42,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Qs Invsts Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Concourse Mngmt Ltd Company reported 110,990 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,974 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 149,835 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 1,425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Selz Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.68% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 2.69M shares. 86,725 were accumulated by Perkins Capital Management. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 140,047 shares. Pdts Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).