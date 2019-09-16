Shah Capital Management Increases Stake in Gnc Holdings (GNC); Advisors Asset Management Has Cut Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake as Shares Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) by 253.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gnc Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 2.07 million shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC is planning to shutter about 200 stores across the U.S. and Canada in 2018; 25/04/2018 – GNC ADJOURNS SPECIAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING TO 10AM ET MAY 9; 22/05/2018 – GNC IN PACT WITH OPTERUS FOR STORE CLOUD SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – GNC Encourages Stockholders To Vote In Connection With Hayao Investment; 09/05/2018 – GNC REPORTS ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – GNC IS WORKING WITH FRANCHISE PARTNER, GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE SERVICES PVT LTD TO EXPAND IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS – EFFORTS TOWARD FAVORABLE LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS/RELOCATION OPPORTUNITIES ARE ONGOING; MAY IMPACT AMOUNT OF STORES CLOSINGS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 GNC and Guardian Healthcare Announce Major Expansion of Presence in India; 20/03/2018 – LONG GNC – UNDERVALUED; 02/05/2018 – GNC ENCOURAGES HLDRS TO VOTE IN CONNECTION W/HAYAO INVESTMENT

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 72,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, down from 77,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.32M shares traded or 36.27% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 14/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas, Refinery

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GNC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.77% more from 43.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 214,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker has 150 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 59,802 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr invested in 0% or 100 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 5.82M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 5,928 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 173,747 shares. Grp stated it has 51,999 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 68,612 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) for 226,000 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1.65 million shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 274,284 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 14,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 11,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.92 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.