Shah Capital Management Increases Holding in Gulfport Energy (GPOR); Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increases Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN)

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 7,703 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hendershot Invs accumulated 42,808 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 26,649 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 0.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 763,287 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 5,964 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Associates holds 3,768 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,466 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 513,465 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 13,049 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dana Advsr stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has 11,686 shares. Alpine Assocs Mngmt Inc reported 44,981 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru reported 0.14% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277 shares to 5,120 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,567 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boys & Girls Clubs of America And Raytheon Will Establish Four New STEM Centers Of Innovation For Military-Connected Youth In 2020 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 63,168 shares stake. Saba Management LP has 0.09% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Walleye Trading Ltd Co stated it has 28,048 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 478,230 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 368,392 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Chilton Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Hrt Financial Llc holds 11,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp invested in 0% or 14,984 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amer Assets Inv Management Ltd Company has 39,000 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 11,300 shares. Raymond James Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy’s New $400 Million Buyback, And Comparisons To Cabot Oil & Gas – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy: Hoping For $2.75 Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE – Shah Capital Asks Gulfport to Reduce 2020 Capex by Over 25% – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platinum Group Metals and Ossen Innovation as Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Key Energy Services among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.