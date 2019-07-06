Shah Capital Management Increased China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake; Sit Investment Associates Decreased Its Holding in First Republic Bank (FRC) by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 12,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,445 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 53,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 396,181 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 68,104 shares traded or 79.19% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.35 million for 19.72 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

