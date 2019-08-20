Shah Capital Management Holding In China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Was Increased; Zazove Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by $1.06 Million

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 46,603 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 211,013 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 5,304 shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L, worth $80,515.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,192 are held by Schnieders Management Ltd Liability Com. First Foundation Advisors invested in 739,539 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.54% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). California-based Signature Estate Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.12% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Raymond James Ser Advsr invested in 0.02% or 364,468 shares. 19,000 were accumulated by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc. Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 0% or 39,025 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 175 shares. Sit Associate accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 180,215 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M Holding Secs reported 10,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Serv Corp has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 58,439 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 2 shares.

