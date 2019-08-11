Shah Capital Management Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined; Gendell Jeffrey L Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Trimmed by $396,000

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 640,010 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 35,202 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Yuchai and Foton Form New Strategic Partnership – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Yuchai (CYD) Presents At Evercore ISI Annual Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “China Yuchai International to Announce Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 8.96 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Invest Limited Liability Com reported 1.23% stake. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.17% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 45,000 shares. Element Capital Lc invested in 14,214 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 115,241 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.17 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.05% or 1.22 million shares. Guardian has 19,500 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 2,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Stevens Cap Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,361 shares. 140,909 were reported by Taylor Asset. Cibc Markets Corporation invested in 8,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hartline Inv stated it has 3,979 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).