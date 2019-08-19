Shah Capital Management Holding in Avon Products (AVP) Has Cut by $4.23 Million as Shares Rose; Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Holding Raised by Water Asset Management Llc

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1,699 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.235. About 913,903 shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 03/05/2018 – Avon Rally Since February Reverses Amid Latest Backward Steps; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

