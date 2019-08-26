Shah Capital Management Has Upped Its China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake; Imagistics International (IGI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Shah Capital Management increased China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) stake by 1.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shah Capital Management acquired 63,200 shares as China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD)’s stock declined 16.47%. The Shah Capital Management holds 3.46M shares with $54.84 million value, up from 3.40M last quarter. China Yuchai Intl Ltd now has $531.16M valuation. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 48,279 shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M

Imagistics International Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in Imagistics International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Imagistics International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $232.32 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

The stock increased 1.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 12,474 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has risen 10.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 166,817 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 43,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,300 shares.