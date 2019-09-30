Shah Capital Management Has Upped Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake by $1.54 Million; Market Value Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Raised Position by $372,060

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 151,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 3.34M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 769.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 384,533 shares as the company's stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 434,533 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 4.46 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Mondelēz International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire" on June 19, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Kcm Advisors Ltd Liability owns 22,086 shares. Massachusetts Fin Service Company Ma holds 5.63 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 99,248 shares. Girard Prns Ltd invested in 0.12% or 12,663 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc has 9.23M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 44,783 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.33% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Numerixs Techs Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 1,506 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bartlett & stated it has 21,305 shares. 11,361 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset. First Foundation Advisors owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9,360 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 19,809 shares in its portfolio.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,152 shares to 144,302 shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 17,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,779 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300 worth of stock.