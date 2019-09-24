Shah Capital Management Has Upped Gnc Holdings (GNC) Position; Dial (DL) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Shah Capital Management increased Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC) stake by 253.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shah Capital Management acquired 2.03M shares as Gnc Holdings Inc (GNC)’s stock declined 1.42%. The Shah Capital Management holds 2.83M shares with $4.24M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Gnc Holdings Inc now has $208.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 1.21 million shares traded. GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has declined 31.13% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GNC News: 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 0.5%; 08/03/2018 – GNC-GUARDIAN HEALTHCARE EXPAND OF PRESENCE IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – GNC Closing 200 Stores as Vitamin Retailer Slims Its Operations; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GNC Holdings Inc Rtgs Remain On CreditWatch Neg; 26/04/2018 – GNC Holdings 1Q EBITDA $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – Vitamin Retailer GNC Plans to Close 200 Stores; 26/04/2018 – GNC HOLDINGS INC – WILL RECONVENE ITS SPECIAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2018 IN RELATION TO HARBIN PHARMACEUTICAL DEAL; 19/03/2018 – GNC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL NUTRITION CORP – IN ADDITION, RAPID NUTRITION WILL BE ABLE TO DISTRIBUTE ITS OWNED BRANDS THROUGH THE GNC GLOBAL NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – GNC to close 200 stores this year

Dial Corp (DL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.62, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 5 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold their positions in Dial Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.74 million shares, down from 6.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

More notable recent China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MiniMedâ„¢ 670G System European Real-World Data Shows 73% Time in Range, Beyond Recommended Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xeris Pharma’s Gvoke: Strong Approval Chances, But This Is A Highly Competitive Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Sensato Investors Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in China Distance Education Holdings Limited for 298,619 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 206,473 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 344,670 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in the stock. Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 414 shares.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 21,100 shares traded. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) has declined 31.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DL News: 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education Sees FY18 Rev $150.6M-$157.2M; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $155.8 MLN TO $162.4 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.003; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Rev $29.7M; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education Sees FY Rev $155.8M-$162.4M; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150.6 MLN TO $157.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Loss/Shr 2.5c; 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education 1Q EPS $0.00; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education Sees 3Q Rev $42.5M-$44.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 19 TO 24 PCT

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $173.47 million. It operates through three divisions: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as the national judicial examination, online test-preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, and online language courses.

Analysts await China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. DL’s profit will be $11.07M for 3.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by China Distance Education Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC to Present at Jefferies Fitness & Wellness Summit – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Struggling GNC Holdings Falls Short Fundamentally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GNC looks to expand in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nugenix® Wins GNC’s ‘Top Product Of The Year’ Award Two Years Running – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.