Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) as Stock Price Declined; Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.35 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.87. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AMAZON.COM HELD MEETINGS WITH BRAZIL ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURERS TO STOCK AND SELL THEIR PRODUCTS DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 1.29M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 20/03/2018 – 34MN: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank chairman under fire after John Cryan ousting; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Veteran Currency Dealer to Enter Crypto Industry (Video); 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DESIGNATE-CEO SEWING SAYS TIME PRESSURE IS ON AND THE EXPECTATIONS ARE HIGH FROM ALL SIDES; 05/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $115; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS IN CASH EQUITIES, IT WILL CONCENTRATE ON ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS AND ITS MOST SIGNIFICANT CLIENTS GLOBALLY; 07/03/2018 – Nippon Life mulls investing in Deutsche Bank’s DWS unit; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).