Shah Capital Management Has Trimmed Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position by $7.44 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Ugi New Com (UGI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ftb Advisors Decreased Holding

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management analyzed 930,000 shares as the company's stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 6.97M shares traded or 30.78% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 90.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc analyzed 63,436 shares as the company's stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,694 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 70,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 824,081 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 13,656 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 251,404 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Nomura Asset Limited reported 31,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sir Management Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Globeflex Cap LP holds 26,171 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 18,079 are owned by Quantbot Tech Lp. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,176 shares. Us Bancshares De has 10,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 35,200 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 692 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.06% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 52,842 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 21,893 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 864,926 shares.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Income by 6,731 shares to 51,374 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com Usd0.16 2/3 (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.09M for 69.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

