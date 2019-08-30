Shah Capital Management Has Raised Holding in China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) by $948,000 as Shares Declined; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 5,315 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 2.85 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Park Avenue Securities owns 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 81,930 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 152,246 shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 1.03% or 240,102 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 317,705 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 223,539 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% or 471,013 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,160 shares. Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Co Limited has invested 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wesbanco State Bank has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 125,450 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loeb Partners Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,245 shares.