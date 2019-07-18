Shah Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $7.44 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined, Natixis Has Lifted Holding by $23.56 Million

Natixis increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 324.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 713,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 933,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.02 million, up from 219,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 535,520 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.88 lastly. It is down 43.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 28/03/2018 – 03/28 The Cable – Deutsche Bank, Tesla & Tech; 08/04/2018 – BREAKING: Deutsche Bank board says it has named Christian Sewing as CEO with immediate effect; current chief John Cryan to leave the bank at the end of April; 13/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank to step up staff clear-out; 06/04/2018 – PENNON GROUP PLC PNN.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank to Cut Workforce; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Planned Promotion Follows Departure of COO Kim Hammonds Announced Last Week; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank can take a long-term view; 10/04/2018 – Teligent at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 65 FROM SFR 63

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 519,605 shares to 68,191 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 79,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,268 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 260,078 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 492,094 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 86,807 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 336,101 shares. Citadel Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 126,348 shares. Stephens Ar holds 53,628 shares. First Trust LP reported 217,544 shares stake. Mcgowan Gru Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 11,277 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 5,700 shares. 22.44M are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Texas Yale invested 0.47% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).