Shah Capital Management Has Lowered Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position by $7.44 Million; Share Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 20,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.75. About 2.97 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 5.67 million shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – DELAYERING MANAGEMENT STRUCTURES ACROSS ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: JPM-LINKED NOTE THRESHOLD PRICE PRICE $128.73460; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s new chief has corporate lending pedigree; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank reviews structure of investment bank; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK REITERATES EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.55M shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $80.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 9,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).