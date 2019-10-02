Shah Capital Management Has Increased Genworth Financial (GNW) Holding By $680,100; Zumiez Has 1.24 Sentiment

Shah Capital Management increased Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shah Capital Management acquired 226,700 shares as Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)’s stock rose 4.72%. The Shah Capital Management holds 6.64M shares with $24.62M value, up from 6.41M last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.047 during the last trading session, reaching $4.233. About 738,858 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It's up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.92 million shares, up from 20.57 million shares in 2019Q1.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $806.90 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 962,292 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 502,515 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 13,869 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 20,691 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

