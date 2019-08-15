Shah Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Avon Products (AVP) as Shares Rose; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Ing Groep Nv Has Increased Its Stake

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 5.92 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – AvonProducts Says Barington Group Has Withdrawn its Notice of Nomination for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 19,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 89,176 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 70,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 5.58M shares traded or 102.21% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 12,262 shares to 26,744 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 683,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,908 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Evercore Wealth Management Lc holds 0.06% or 25,035 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Navellier & Associates has 24,109 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.01% or 7,800 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.86% or 307,600 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 8,476 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors stated it has 6,800 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc owns 63,870 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 3.44M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 113,593 shares. 1.03M were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Partnership. Primecap Management Ca invested in 3.51M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Cordasco Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 82 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.17% or 127 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 682,504 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.56 million shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Odey Asset Management Gp Limited has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 313,788 shares. 461,816 were reported by Parametric Assocs. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 86,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 3.26 million shares.